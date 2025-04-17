Influencers Halley Kate, Soo Youn Lee, Clarke Peoples, and More Heat Up Instagram in Tulum “GlowAsis” Getaway

Ten young influencers just scored the ultimate perk: a three-day “GlowAsis” getaway at a luxe Tulum resort. Sun, sand, and endless photo ops? Let’s just say Instagram got a little hotter.

The hottest influencers just turned up the glow in Tulum for Jergens Natural Glow’s “GlowAsis” brand trip from April 7 to April 9. This sunless tanner squad, featuring viral stars like Halley Kate, Soo Youn Lee, Bonnie Wyrick, Clarke Peoples, and Bran Flakezz, took over the luxe Be Tulum resort. The mission? Celebrating self-expression, confidence, and, of course, glowing harder than the Tulum sun.

Halley Kate, Photo by Katie Kauss

Jergens definitely pulled out all the stops: private pool suites, personalized PJs with their names stitched in (because regular pajamas just wouldn’t cut it), and glamorous beachside photo ops courtesy of celebrity photographer Katie Kauss. Talk about living the influencer dream…

Kate kept her 1.5 million TikTok followers laughing through her vacation with diary-style vlogs and comedy gold. In her first post, she hilariously compared “gloomy N.Y.C.” to “sitting on a beach in Tulum,” proving that sometimes the glow-up is just a plane ride away.

For Kate’s first look of the shoot, the NYC-based style guru showcased a stunning deep coral patterned maxi skirt paired with a coordinating halter top.

For her second ensemble, she opted for a vibrant lemon-colored tank top and shorts set, perfectly complemented by matching heels.

Soo Youn Lee and Clarke Peoples Stun During Their Photo Shoot for ‘GlowAsis’ Getaway

Meanwhile, the hottest moment of the trip (at least the one that made it to Instagram) came courtesy of Soo Youn Lee and Clarke Peoples. Lee dropped a montage of their photo shoot, and let’s just say the temperature spiked. Rocking a bold blue cutout swimsuit, Lee served looks, while Peoples brought the heat in an animal print string bikini. The dynamic duo lounged like pros at a resort, radiating enough chemistry to light up the whole place.

“We met not even 24 hours before this shoot and left the trip bonded @clarkepeoples,” Lee gushed in the post.

Comedian and podcaster Bran Flakezz also shared an impressive photo spread from his GlowAsis experience.

“A NEW BOMBSHELL HAS ENTERED THE VILLA!!!!” he wrote, sharing a lineup of pics that scream peak vacation vibes—think shirt unbuttoned to the navel, shorts that could double as a headband, beach frolicking galore, and casually sipping a drink while floating on a giant pink flamingo.

“Bran, it’s the way I literally thought that you were going on Love Island,” one fan joked in the comments.

Hold, they might be on to something there. Maybe next time out, Jergens can go full tilt… GlowAsis: Love Island.