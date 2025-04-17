Hip-Hop Artist Jemini the Gifted One Has Died

The hip-hop community is grieving the loss of MC Jemini The Gifted One, who tragically passed away on March 27.

Videos by Suggest

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Jemini, born Thomas Smith, burst onto the music scene in 1995 with his breakout hit “Funk Soul Sensation,” according to Rock the Bells. Produced by Organized Konfusion, the track quickly became a fan favorite, earning widespread acclaim. Building on this success, Jemini released the 7-track EP Scars And Pain, further solidifying his place in the industry.

Following his passing, Prince Po of Organized Konfusion shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. “Was blessed to produce this joint (Funk Soul Sensation) and another called ‘Letcho Body Flow’. This is truly crushing me right now,” he said in the emotional video.

Jemini, also known as Big City, collaborated with Danger Mouse in 2003 to release the album Ghetto Pop Life. At the time of his passing, he was immersed in creating a documentary about Ghetto Pop Life while also working on new music. On March 1 of this year, he released the single “Rise.”

Hip-Hop Fans Mourn the Loss of Jemini the Gifted One

Meanwhile, the hip-hop artist’s last Instagram post from February has become a mourning place for fans. The post, uncaptioned, features Jemini the Gifted One sitting on a porch stoop, looking to the horizon.

“Rest in Peace, king,” one fan wrote in the comments. “hank you for your contribution to Hip Hop my condolences to your Family and Friends may you rest in Peace King,” a second fan added.

“Rest in peace, my brother never got the big head,” aspiring MC Shawn October wrote in a heartfelt comment. “Always kept it humble whenever we crossed paths. I will never forget the conversation we had once I got in the rap game. You told me everything to look out for.”