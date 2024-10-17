One Direction Star Liam Payne’s Cause of Death at 31 Revealed

One day after One Direction singer Liam Payne’s sudden death at just 31, local authorities revealed his cause of death.

On Wednesday evening, Payne fell from a third story balcony at the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. Emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti subsequently told local media outlet La Nación that the singer had suffered “serious injuries” in the fall.

Unfortunately, these injuries were beyond treatment. First responders were unable to assist Payne upon their arrival.

“Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life,” he explained to the Argentine publication in Spanish. “Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death.”

The results of Liam Payne’s autopsy remain confidential. However, Crescenti made it clear that, sadly, there was nothing responders could do to help the fatally injured artist.

“The team could do absolutely nothing,” he added. “There was no resuscitation because it was confirmed that he had died. The whole body had very serious injuries.”

Liam Payne’s Death Comes Just Weeks After Reconnecting With One Direction Member Niall Horan

Liam Payne’s death occurred just two weeks after the singer attended fellow One Direction alum Niall Horan’s October 2 concert in Buenos Aires.

“It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken,” Payne explained in a Snapchat video. “We’ve got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple of things with the boy. No bad vibes or anything like that. But just, um, we need to talk.”

The remaining members of One Direction have yet to speak out on the death of Liam Payne. His family, however, has requested privacy as they grieve the loss.

“We are heartbroken,” they said in a statement to BBC. “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Liam Payne left behind a 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shares with ex Cheryl Cole.