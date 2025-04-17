Legendary Radio DJ Jed the Fish Dead at 69, Cause of Death Revealed

Jed “The Fish” Gould, the eccentric Los Angeles radio DJ who reigned over KROQ-FM’s drivetime slot for an impressive 34 years, has passed away.

Gould died from lung cancer at his home on April 14, according to a post on his Instagram page. He was 69.

“The world lost one of its most unique and brilliant personalities,” the post reads. “The world will never be the same.”

Edwin Jed Fish Gould III, born on July 15, 1955, began his journey in radio when he joined Pasadena’s KROQ in 1978 as its music director during the rise of punk rock and new wave, per the Los Angeles Times.

By 1979, he transitioned to the night shift, becoming a key figure in the station’s iconic “ROQ of the ’80s” movement. In 1985, he briefly relocated to San Francisco, working at KQAK-FM for three months before taking on a short weekend role at competitor KRQR. He then returned to KROQ, where he took over the coveted afternoon drive slot from 3 to 6 p.m., cementing his place in the station’s legacy.

Jed “The Fish” Gould Helped 80s British Bands Take Root in the States

During his tenure, KROQ transformed from an underdog into a trailblazer in L.A.’s competitive rock radio scene. Under his leadership, the station embraced the evolving rock landscape, setting itself apart from competitors like KMET, KLOS, and KWST, which remained focused on what would later be known as “classic rock” and heavy metal. Instead, KROQ championed the emerging modern rock movement, solidifying its identity with the iconic “ROQ of the ’80s” format. This innovative approach soon extended beyond Los Angeles, influencing stations like 91X in San Diego and KQAK, “The Quake,” in San Francisco.

He was also the host of the long-running, nationally syndicated radio show “Out of Order.” After departing KROQ in 2012, Gould joined KCSN, where he worked from 2012 to 2018, followed by a brief tenure at KLOS in Los Angeles.

Gould was a pioneering advocate for The Smiths, Duran Duran, and Depeche Mode—three iconic British bands that gained a massive following in Southern California long before their popularity spread to other cities.