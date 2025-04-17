Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Reveals Being a ‘Neglected’ Child ‘Saved’ Her Life

Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel Carter Conrad, says being a “neglected” child saved her from dying young like the late singer and their sisters.

Videos by Suggest

While promoting the Paramount+ documentary “The Carters: Hurt to Love You,“ Angel spoke to Page Six about how her upbringing differed from that of her four siblings.

“I really think that from a young age, because I was neglected, it ultimately saved me,” she explained. “I spent a lot of time in social settings with my friends and their families, sitting around a dinner table, really talking about our day.”

Although she and her siblings were raised by Jane and Bob Carter, their father died suddenly from a heart attack that she believes was related to his drug use.

Angel pointed out that her siblings didn’t have the same kind of “normal experience.” She explained that she and her siblings are products of a “generational cycle” of dysfunction, substance abuse, mental illness, physical and emotional abuse, and infidelity.

Her older brother and Backstreet Boys bandmate, Nick, inspired her twin, Aaron, to pursue a career in the music business. Her sisters, Bobbie Jean and Leslie, were also musically talented. However, her parents were mainly focused on Nick and Aaron, who brought in the money for the family.

Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Said She and Nick Were the Only Carter Siblings to Go to Therapy

Angel said things took a turn for the family while filming the reality TV series House of Carters. “After we finished filming House of Carters, the last day that we were in the house, Nick sat us all down in the living room,” she recalled. “And he said, ‘Who wants to go to therapy? I will pay for it.”

Angel said she was the only family member to raise her hand. She said she had a genuine desire to “break the cycle.”

“So I went to therapy,” she said. “And Nick paid for me to go to therapy for almost a decade after. It really was a decade of intense therapy as an 18-year-old, 19-year-old, and then throughout my 20s, relearning everything.”

Thanks to both of their desires to “make the change,” Angel said she and Nick “have such a good relationship” today. However, she admitted they bond through the trauma.

“I always say that there is one person in my life who understands what it was like to grow up in that home, and it’s Nick,” she said. “So we really have that connection. It’s a feeling that you go back to; it’s not just the memories, you know what I mean? Like, you go back to that feeling you can tap into that at any time, and there’s only one other person that 100 percent gets it.”

Angel then praised Nick, stating she’s “incredibly grateful and thankful” to have her big brother. She also said he “always picks up the phone” when she calls.

“I always say that I don’t ever want to not cry for my siblings and for my dad and for all these losses,” she continued. “Because it’s in those moments that you really feel connected with them the most.”

Angel Said Losing Her Twin Brother Hit Her Differently

However, Angel then said that losing her twin, Aaron, hit her differently. She pointed out that she felt so connected to him and knew him so well.

“I know what his messaging is, even now,” she explained. “I felt this urge to want to share Aaron’s story because I know Aaron so well and so intimately.”

She then added, “I know what a good person he was at his core and how much he loved people and helping other people.”

Aaron died in 2022 from accidental drowning. A little over a year after his death, Bobbie Jean died from an overdose. Leslie died in 2012 from a drug overdose as well.