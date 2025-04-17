Toni Braxton and Birdman Secretly Married in 2024 — But Nearly Divorced Just 2 Weeks Later

Although they secretly exchanged vows in 2024, Toni Braxton and Birdman almost pulled the plug on their marriage after two weeks.

According to marriage documents obtained by TMZ, the couple tied the knot on Aug. 8, 2024. However, two weeks after the secret wedding, Braxton filed for divorce. She listed their date of separation as Aug. 10.

Braxton also stated in the documents that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Nearly six months later, the “Unbreak My Heart” hitmaker called off the divorce, with her now-husband signing off on the dismissal.

Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, proposed to Toni Braxton in 2018 with a $1 million engagement ring. They started dating about three years after Braxton and her first husband, Keri Lewis, called it quits.

However, the couple split in 2019. They got back together in November 2023.

Toni Braxton Previously Opened Up About Sparking a Romance With Birdman

During a 2018 interview with People, Toni Braxton spoke about how she and Birdman first got together.

“In 2016, I was doing a little tour just testing the market [to see] how far my endurance could go,” she explained. “And I got ill just before we went out.”

“Every day after a show, he came,” Braxton continued. “Every night, he would ask me, ‘Are you okay? Are you good?’ I said, ‘Oh my God, he’s such a great guy!'”

Braxton said that when he finally made his move, Birdman told her that he always liked her. “I was like, ‘You never told me!’ And he’s like, ‘Well, you were married!’ He said, ‘I was always digging you.'”

She went on to say that she never had to “fake” her state of her lupus around Birdman.

“I can get on television when I’m having a terrible day and tell them it’s a good day,” she pointed out. “And he’ll say, ‘No, it’s not. I can tell.’ I’ve always had issues dating because I was ashamed to have lupus and felt like no one would want to take care of a woman with lupus. I was insecure.”

Braxon added, “With him, I can be comfortable with a little hat or skully on with some lipstick and mascara, but I can just let my hair down a little bit and that feels great.”