One Direction Singer Liam Payne Posted Eerie Final Video Before His Death at 31

Hours before his shocking death, Liam Payne declared he was having a “lovely day” in an eerie final video.

In a since-deleted video on his Snapchat Story, the former One Direction bandmate revealed he was having a “lovely day” with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy in Argentina. The couple was seen sitting around a dining room table, having different breakfast foods, and discussing the day’s schedule.

In a separate clip, days before his death, Liam Payne stated that he and Cassidy were enjoying their Argentina vacation. This was seemingly before Cassidy left Argentina over the weekend.

However, the singer reportedly removed the videos shortly before his death was reported.

Several witnesses reported Liam Payne fell to his death from the 4th floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires shortly before 5 p.m. local time. The singer also allegedly smashed a laptop before being carried back to his room not long before he died. It has not been confirmed if the fall was accidental or intentional.

Payne had notably been going through some personal life issues, with his ex-fianceé Maya Henry claiming he left her after asking her to get an abortion. Attorneys representing Henry were attempting to prevent him from contacting her as well.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear Grey, with his ex, Girls Aloud bandmate Cheryl Cole.

Liam Payne Was ‘Extremely Overwhelmed’ By Legal Issues Before His Death

Sources close to Liam Payne revealed that he was “extremely overwhelmed” by legal woes with ex-fiancée, Maya Henry just before his death on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Henry had recently opened up about Payne constantly trying to contact her, even after their 2022 breakup.

“It’s always from different phone numbers too,” she said in a TikTok video that was posted earlier this month. “I never know where it’s going to come from . . . Also [he] will email me. Not only me, but he’ll blow up my mom’s phone. Is that normal behavior to you?”

She also stated that he was messaging her friends. “I found out later so they could go over to his house apparently.”

Henry then claimed that he “weaponized” One Direction fans against her. “He says that he ‘preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him and they won’t tell on him.’ “