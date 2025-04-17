Elon Musk Offered Ashley St. Clair $15 Million to Keep Their Baby a Secret, Report Claims

As Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair head to court for custody of their child, more details about the situation have emerged.

In a report by the Wall Street Journal, Musk had offered St. Clair $15 million to keep their son a secret from the world. The child was born in late 2024.

Along with the $15 million, Musk also said he would provide St. Clair $100,000 a month in support. Musk’s longtime fixer, Jared Birchall, allegedly told St. Clair that the offer is similar to the agreements that had been negotiated with the other mothers of Musk’s children.

While speaking to Birchall, St. Claire shared her concerns about the offer. “I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret,” she explained.

Birchall gave her some advice. He noted that Musk was a “very big-hearted, kind, and generous person. However, he has a different side. He said that when a mother of a his children goes “the legal route” in custody situations, “that always, always leads to a worse outcome for that women than what it would have been otherwise.”

Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair Have Been Involved in a Custody Battle Since Early 2025

Elon Musk was hit with the custody lawsuit earlier this year after Ashley St. Clair revealed they share a child. She also claimed that the controversial billionaire hadn’t made any effort to be in the child’s life. She said Musk had only seen their son three times since he was born.

However, Musk recently stated that while he was giving St. Clair money for the child’s care, he didn’t know if the newborn was actually his child.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not,” he declared on X (formerly Twitter). ”But am not against finding out. No court order is needed.”

He then wrote, “Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5 million and am sending her $500k/year.”

St. Clair recently made headlines for selling her black Model S, which Musk allegedly gave her, to cover childcare expenses.

“I need to make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child support,” St. Clair said about the father of her infant son.

When asked if Musk was being “vindictive,” St. Clair answered, “Well, that’s his modus operandi when women speak out. You can check the stocks, I’m not the only one who is cleaning up his mess. The markets are catching up to what I have known for a long time.”