Liam Payne’s Family Breaks Silence Following His Tragic Death at 31

Less than 24 hours after it was initially reported that Liam Payne unexpectedly passed away at the age of 31, the pop star’s family broke their silence.

In a statement to the BBC, Liam Payne’s family stated, “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Payne died after falling from the fourth floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel at approximately 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Witnesses also revealed that hours before his death, they saw the One Direction alum act erratic. He allegedly smashed a laptop in the lobby of the hotel and was carried back to his room.

Payne had also revealed in the years leading up to his death that he had struggled with both alcohol and prescription drug addictions. He further admitted that the battles made him experience “severe” suicidal thoughts.

Along with his addiction struggles, Payne had also been experiencing legal woes between himself and his ex, Maya Henry. She claimed that he had constantly been reaching out to her and wanted him to stop. The duo broke up in 2022.

Besides his family, Liam Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son, whom he shares with ex Cheryl Cole.

Harry Styles’ Mother Breaks Her Silence Following Liam Payne’s Death

Along with Liam Payne’s family, Harry Styles’ mother, Anne, broke her silence about her son’s former bandmate’s death.

In a post on Instagram, Anne shared a photo of a heartbreak emoji with the caption, “Just a boy….” with a heart emoji.

Her followers quickly took to the comment section to say encouraging things about the terrible news. “Anne, take care of yourself and please take care of our Harry for us! Mental health is everything! We love you,” one person wrote.

That same person wrote in another comment, “Our hearts and prayers go out to this being of light who left this world today… The brevity of this life is unbelievable and we are left with gratitude for the work and beautiful legacy he left in his generation, and the ever-increasing certainty of the importance of taking care of our mental health and that of those we love! Rest in peace Liam, in the certainty of our gratitude, admiration, and love, and may you grow in spirituality and light!”

Another person also stated in the comments, “Just a boy. Heartbroken for Liam’s deep suffering and for all who loved him. Addiction is a treacherous illness. Please hug Harry and the boys for all of us. Tenderness and love.”