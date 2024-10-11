kate-middleton-makes-surprise-public-appearance-following-chemotherapy-treatments

Kate Middleton is resuming some royal duties. One month after the Princess of Wales announced that she’d completed chemotherapy treatment for her undisclosed form of cancer, the royal stepped out alongside her husband, Prince William, for a surprise public engagement.

Videos by Suggest

While not previously announced, the appearance didn’t come out of the blue. In her September video, Kate said she was “looking forward to… undertaking a few more public engagements.”

Days later, Kate met with her team to discuss her early childhood initiatives.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet With Southport Stabbing Victims

The couple’s most recent outing was a somber one. They traveled to Southport, England. There, they met with victims, family members, and first responders who were affected by a July 29 stabbing. Three children were killed during the tragic event, which occurred during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

William and Kate posted about the meeting on Instagram, writing, “We continue to stand with everyone in Southport. Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

In a second post, the couple shared a video compilation of their day in Southport.

“A heartfelt thank you to the people of Southport for talking about your experiences and honouring the young lives lost,” they wrote. “In the face of tragedy, this community’s strength and resilience has been a powerful reminder of the bonds that unite us.”

“As the healing continues, take comfort in the incredible support around you,” William and Kate added. “Each shared memory, act of kindness, and moment of unity brings hope for the future and ensures that those lost are never forgotten.”

Everything to Know About the Southport Stabbing

In the wake of the stabbing, teenager Axel Muganwa Rudakubana was charged. He is facing three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Shortly thereafter, Swift met with victims and family members of those affected at a London stop on her Eras Tour. Ahead of the meeting, Swift said the attack was a “horror.” She also lamented the “horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there.”

William and Kate previously addressed the attack too. They wrote in a statement that they could not “begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.”

“We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack,” they wrote. “Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”