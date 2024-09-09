Kate Middleton Shares Health Update Following ‘Incredibly Tough’ Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton is opening up about her ongoing cancer treatment six months after she revealed her diagnosis.

In a video message on Monday, Kate, the wife of Prince William and mother of three, expressed her commitment to remaining “cancer-free” and her gradual return to work following the completion of her chemotherapy treatment.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Middleton said in the pastoral video shared by Kensington Palace. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

Later in the video, Kate admitted her cancer experience was “complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone.”

However, she pointed out how the harrowing medical journey put life in perspective for her and her family.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved,” she added.

The Video Revealed Kate Middleton Plans to Return to Royal Duties Following Her Cancer Treatments

The video offers a personal look into the lives of Kate and her family, featuring William and their three children: Princes George and Louis, along with Princess Charlotte.

The footage captured by photographer Will Warr depicts the Wales family joyfully playing outdoors, savoring a picnic together, and sharing affectionate hugs and kisses.

The footage also shows Kate, William, and their three children enjoying a card game with Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton. Other clips show William and Kate walking, sitting closely together, and sharing affectionate embraces.

Kate also mentioned that she intends to undertake several additional public duties after having spent most of the past year away from the public eye.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” Kate added. “I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”