kate-middleton-returns-to-work-for-the-first-time-since-completing-chemotherapy

There’s no keeping this duchess down. Kate Middleton is back to work for the first time following the completion of her chemotherapy.

As reported by The Telegraph, the Court Circular, which serves as the official record of the Royal family’s engagements, indicates that Middleton convened with her team from the Centre for Early Childhood and the staff at Kensington Palace at Windsor Castle to discuss her early childhood initiatives.

“The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle,” the event entry reads, per The Telegraph.

On Sept. 9, Kate Middleton took to social media to announce she had complete chemotherapy. (Image via X / Kensington Palace, Photo by Will Warr)

Her attendance signals the start of the princess’s return to work and engagements in the months ahead. On September 9, Middleton shared a heartfelt video message on social media, revealing that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment. She had previously announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22.

Kate Middleton Made Only Two Official Public Appearances During Her Chemotherapy Treatment

During her treatment, Kate made two notable public appearances. First at the Trooping the Colour in mid-June and later at Wimbledon on July 14.

After getting a standing ovation at Wimbledon, Kate Middleton introduced her daughter men’s final winner Carlos Alcaraz. (Image via YouTube / Wimbledon).

At present, the only event that Kate is “potentially” slated to attend is a Remembrance Sunday service on November 10, honoring the Royal Family, veterans, and their families. She is also scheduled to host her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey the following month.

Currently, there are no confirmed engagements for the princess. According to a source, Kate will undertake royal duties “when she can.” She may have a “light schedule” or participate in “a handful” of engagements.

Middleton’s Video Announcement About Completing Chemotherapy Hinted at Returning to Work

The short video announcing Kate’s completion of chemotherapy was filmed at her family’s country home, Anmer Hall. In the clip, Prince William, 42, is joined by their children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Middleton said in the pastoral video shared by Kensington Palace. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

In the video, Kate also mentioned that she intends to undertake several additional public duties after having spent most of the past year away from the public eye.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” Kate added. “I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”