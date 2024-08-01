17-year-old-charged-with-murder-after-stabbing-3-girls-to-death-at-taylor-swift-event

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed three young girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event in Southport, England earlier this week.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana has been charged with the murder of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9 during the event, which occurred around 11:50 a.m. local time on Monday, July 29. The teen was also charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article.

The 17-year-old, who will be 18 in a few days, is from Banks in Lancashire. He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and was remanded in youth custody. A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on Oct. 25. The trial is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2025.

In a news release, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy stated, “Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW).”

Kennedy then explained, “I would like to thank all of the forces who have offered and supplied support to Merseyside Police during the last three days and I can confirm that we are being supported with investigative resources from across the North West.”

Multiple Children and Adults Were Critically Injured During the Taylor Swift-Themed Event Stabbing

Along with the murder of the young girls, eight other children had suffered stabbed wounds during the Taylor Swift-themed event stabbing.

Five of them were in critical condition. Two adults have also been listed in critical condition following the terrifying incident. One of the two adults was identified as yoga teacher Leanna Lucas. She had organized the dance and yoga event. It was advertised for kids between the ages of 6 and 11.

“We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked,” Chief Constable Kennedy stated following the stabbing. The police also shared, “This incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

After the tragic incident made headlines, Taylor Swift spoke out. “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “And I’m just completely in shock…”

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there,” she continued. “The families and first responders.”

She then added, “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

No further details about the attack, including its motive, have been revealed.

