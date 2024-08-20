Taylor Swift Meets Southport Stabbing Victims at Eras Tour Concert in Sweet Photo

Less than a month after the shocking stabbing of multiple children at a dance and yoga event in Southport, England, Taylor Swift visits some of the victims.

As previously reported, the then 17-year-old Axel Muganwa Rudakubana was charged with the murder of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9 during the Swift-themed event, which happened on July 29. He was also charged charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article.

Along with the murder of the young girls, eight other children had suffered stabbed wounds. Five of them were in critical condition. Two adults were also listed in critical condition.

Taylor Swift had a chance to visit two of the young victims. Her mother, Andrea Swift, also attended the emotional meeting. One victim had a bandage on her arm with Swift’s lyrics “You drew stars around my scars” written on it.

One of the victims’ mothers, identified as Sami Foster, shared a series of photos from the meeting. “The biggest thank you to Taylor Swift and her mum,” Foster stated. “For making the most magical night possible for us all. Thank you for bringing Hope [and] Autumn pure happiness last night [and] always.”

The media outlet also reported Swift had been in contact with the victims’ families before heading to London.

Taylor Swift Previously Broke Her Silence About the Southport Stabbing Attack

Following the news about the terrifying stabbing, Taylor Swift took to her Instagram to offer condolence to the victims.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock…” Taylor wrote. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.”

She continued by pointing out that the victims were just little kids at a dance class. “I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families,” she noted.

Merseyside Police revealed more details about the events leading up to the horrific attack. “It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, who was armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside. We believe that the adults who were injured were trying to protect the children at the time they were attacked.”

The statement continued, “A 17-year-old male from Banks in Lancashire, who was born in Cardiff, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and has been taken to a police station where he will be interviewed by detectives.”

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy also stated, “As a mum of two daughters, and the nanna of a five-year-old granddaughter, I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering the families of the victims are currently going through and I want to send them our heartfelt condolences and sympathies.”