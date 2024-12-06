Prince Harry Says He’s ‘Grateful’ To Live in the US: ‘It’s the Life That My Mom Wanted for Me’

Prince Harry is proud to call the United States his home and has no plans to uproot his family anytime soon.

During an interview with DealBook founder and editor Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex shared his thoughts on staying in the U.S. with his family and highlighted what he appreciates most about life there.

“I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here,” Prince Harry told Sorkin. “It’s a part of my life that I never thought that I was gonna live.”

Prince Harry speaks at The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 4, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times)

He shared his belief that his late mother, Princess Diana, would have wanted him to live in the U.S. too.

“I feel as though it’s the life that my mom wanted for me,” Prince Harry said. “To be able to do the things I’m able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the U.K. — it’s huge.”

“I’m hugely grateful for that,” he added.

Prince Harry Recently Hinted That He Was Considering Getting His American Citizenship

Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are parents to Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at The Paley Gala Honoring Tyler Perry on December 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to California after stepping down from their roles as senior royals. By April, Prince Harry had officially declared the United States as his permanent residence.

Back in February, he even hinted that he has considered getting his American citizenship.

“The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now,” Prince Harry told Good Morning America at the time.

However, his long-term goals are clear.

At the DealBook Summit, Prince Harry was asked how he’d like to be remembered. His response was heartfelt: as a devoted father to his and Meghan’s two children.

“The main goal for me at the moment is being the best husband and the best dad that I can be,” he explained.