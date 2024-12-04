queen-camilla-discusses-her-ongoing-illness-amid-extended-absence

Queen Camilla shared a health update after reducing her royal duties during the Qatar state visit while recovering from a chest infection.

On Tuesday, during the Buckingham Palace festivities for the upcoming state visit, the 77-year-old queen revealed to guests that her recent chest infection had been diagnosed as pneumonia, per People.

Queen Camilla is reportedly recovering well. However, she continues to experience occasional symptoms of post-viral fatigue following the chest infection announced by the palace on Nov. 5.

Meanwhile, the Queen appeared in high spirits as she arrived at Buckingham Palace by car. Stepping out unaccompanied, she adjusted the front of her jacket with poise before ascending the steps.

Queen Camilla arrives at Buckingham Palace on day one of The Amir of Qatar’s visit to the UK. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)



The Queen arrived at the palace for a luncheon held in honor of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani. Following the meal, they were invited to view a selection of artifacts with historical and cultural roots in Qatar.

Queen Camilla Royal Duties Continue to be Scaled Back

Before the state visit, it was announced that the Queen would scale back her role in the banquet due to her health.

After posing for photographs with the Amir and Sheikha Jawaher, Queen Camilla stepped away during the traditional receiving line. She is also scheduled to attend the dinner and will take part in the farewells on Wednesday.

Queen Camilla, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Britain’s King Charles III, and Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim al-Thani pose before a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London. (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Amir of Qatar and his wife have traveled to the U.K. at the invitation of King Charles, 76.

The state visit from Qatar was announced in October. Further details were revealed in November, including the involvement of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Meanwhile, the Queen is reportedly adopting a day-by-day approach as she recovers from a chest infection, following her doctors’ guidance. Post-viral fatigue, which can persist for weeks, continues to affect her. Despite this, she is scheduled to attend the Entente Littéraire Prize Ceremony in London tomorrow. There, she will join France’s First Lady, Birgitte Macron.