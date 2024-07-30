taylor-swift-breaks-silence-on-southport-stabbing-that-killed-3-children-at-swift-themed-event

Taylor Swift has spoken out about the Southport stabbing that occurred at a Swift-themed event. The devastating incident, which took place at a dance and yoga class in the United Kingdom, ended up killing three children and injuring many.

The Swift-themed event in Southport, England turned deadly when a suspected teenage boy stabbed multiple children and adults. Originally, only two children lost their lives. However, this morning a third child passed away.

Earlier this morning, Taylor shared a statement on her Instagram Story addressing the stabbing.

(Photo by Taylor Swift / Instagram)

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock…” Taylor wrote. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class,” she continued. “I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Three Children Killed and Many Injured by Southport Stabbing at Taylor Swift Event

According to the Merseyside Police, “It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, who was armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside. We believe that the adults who were injured were trying to protect the children at the time they were attacked.”

“A 17-year-old male from Banks in Lancashire, who was born in Cardiff, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and has been taken to a police station where he will be interviewed by detectives,” the statement continued.

In addition to the three children dead, eight others suffered injuries, with five in critical condition. Two adults are also in critical condition. It is unclear why the offender targeted the dance school and its young students.

“As a mum of two daughters, and the nanna of a five-year-old granddaughter, I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering the families of the victims are currently going through and I want to send them our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said.

“Our specialist Family Liaison Officers are providing support to the families at this terrible time.”