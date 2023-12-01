Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Admits He Was The Villain In Last Night’s Finale

The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and his chosen match Theresa Nist had their romantic journey punctuated by an emotional and explosive finale, shedding light on unexpected turns and leaving broken hearts in its wake.

Following the dramatic conclusion where Gerry popped the question to Theresa, the 72-year-old appeared on Good Morning America to confront his feelings and confess the toll his quest for love took on him.

In a candid interview, Gerry expressed his internal turmoil, admitting, “I felt like a villain at times.” Reflecting on his role as the show’s leading man, Gerry acknowledged the weight of being perceived as a “heartbreaker,” a realization that struck him amidst the artificial environment of the dating show.

The fallout was palpable as the heartbroken Leslie Fhima, one of the final contenders who didn’t receive Gerry’s final rose, conveyed her devastation in a conversation with show host Jesse Palmer during the live segment following the finale.

“I was devastated,” Leslie admitted, lamenting her unrequited feelings for Gerry. Her emotional turmoil stemmed from Gerry’s apparent choice of Theresa over her, leaving Leslie in disbelief after their intimate conversation during their final date.

Leslie had sought clarification from Gerry about their relationship, sensing a shift in their connection. She confronted Gerry about his seemingly changed feelings, leading to a gut-wrenching revelation about his love for Theresa.

In a heart-wrenching moment, Leslie expressed her affection for Gerry, only to be met with his proclamation of love for Theresa. Feeling misled and hurt, Leslie confronted Gerry for his apparent deception, causing an uproar among viewers who condemned Gerry’s behavior.

Viewers took to social media platforms, expressing outrage over Gerry’s actions, labeling him as cowardly and slamming his decision-making. Fans criticized Gerry for proposing to Theresa immediately after breaking Leslie’s heart, accusing him of playing with emotions and betraying Leslie’s trust.

You don’t tell someone YOU ARE THE ONE and then make them the number 2 Gerry #TheGoldenBachelor #GoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/Fni2KVgGUE — RightOnTopOfThatROSE (@SueEllenCrandal) December 1, 2023

As reactions poured in online, fans expressed disappointment and disbelief, labeling Gerry’s actions as a complete turnaround from his earlier sentiments towards Leslie.

The finale’s unexpected and emotional climax left many viewers questioning Gerry’s integrity, igniting a firestorm of criticism and disappointment directed at the Golden Bachelor. The fallout from this season’s conclusion has sparked widespread debate, leaving fans clamoring for answers amid the aftermath of shattered expectations.