Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner Responds To Bombshell Claims Made By His Ex

Amid startling revelations of a purported clandestine three-year relationship, Gerry Turner, the star of The Golden Bachelor, has responded to the recent allegations surrounding his past romantic involvement.

Reports surfaced alleging Gerry, 72, was involved in a clandestine three-year romance with a woman he met at work, which purportedly ended due to weight gain. However, Gerry has opened up about his experiences post the passing of his wife, Toni, in 2017, and his recent attempts at dating.

Like this breakup story is… bad lol pic.twitter.com/43Ba7jmjnm — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) November 29, 2023

The Golden Bachelor star disclosed to People that he had ventured into the dating scene after the passing of his high school sweetheart but encountered several unsuccessful attempts.

“I’ve dated a number of times since Toni’s passed, more recently than back closer to when she’s passed,” Gerry revealed, acknowledging his post-Toni dating experiences.

Reflecting on the aftermath of Toni’s passing, Gerry shared, “For one reason or another, the attempts didn’t work out. I could give you a wide range of reasons, but it doesn’t really matter.”

Back In The Game Too Soon?

Initially believing he was ready to date a year after his wife’s passing, Gerry admitted he realized it wasn’t the case after a few unsuccessful attempts. Seeking guidance, he consulted a grief counselor, a decision that became a turning point in his healing journey.

“It was a difficult time. I finally decided, ‘It’s time for me to go see a grief counselor,’ because I wasn’t sure I was on track,” Gerry stated, emphasizing the significance of seeking professional help during that phase.

Despite challenges and setbacks in the dating sphere, Gerry acknowledged a valuable friendship that emerged from one of his relationships, recognizing it as a positive outcome amidst several unsuccessful attempts.

Following a series of unsuccessful dating experiences, Gerry expressed his contentment with being alone if necessary. However, as The Golden Bachelor heads toward its season finale, Gerry expressed satisfaction with the show’s outcomes.

Finding out Gerry Turner is actually for the streets was NOT in my Bachelor bingo card. But here we are.. #GoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/elHHrXnJb5 — ki. (@kileesaysRAWR) November 29, 2023

While Gerry expressed his happiness and contentment in his current phase of life, recent reports suggesting a past relationship prior to the show have created a stir. The alleged relationship reportedly occurred before Gerry’s appearance on the reality dating series.

Notably, the account details of a woman, referred to as Carolyn to maintain confidentiality, surfaced, indicating her purported romantic involvement with Gerry post his wife’s passing. Her story was supported by text exchanges and accounts from acquaintances, underscoring a different narrative compared to Gerry’s televised disclosure about his dating life post-Toni’s demise.

As The Golden Bachelor gears up for its finale, Gerry has not directly addressed the recent reports but remains focused on his journey in the reality dating show.