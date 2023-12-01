‘The Golden Bachelor’ Finale: Gerry Turner And Leslie Fhima Both In Tears After Turner Reveals The Truth

As the time gets closer to the finale, the emotions are running higher than ever on ABC’s The Golden Bachelor.

The anticipation was palpable in the the live studio audience of the hit show. Tensions ran high after Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner shared a tender moment with possible bride-to-be Leslie Fhima. Fhima had gifted Turner a beautiful leather bound book of photo memories showing the two spending time together.

Though it was a very touching time for the two, Fhima could tell that things were “off” between herself and the bachelor.

“There’s something I want to say to you,” Turner admitted before going to commercial break.

“It’s been difficult, and I’ve kind of made a decision,” he continued, “…I have fallen in love with Teresa and that is the direction I’m going to take.”

“So everything you told me the other night was a lie?” Fhima shot back.

Turner tried to save face saying, “No because things were the truth at that time.”

But it wasn’t enough for Fhima.

Gerry Turner Makes The Decision Of A Lifetime

“Yeah I can tell by your face,” the woman admitted solemnly.

“This is difficult, this is my life,” she lamented. “It doesn’t matter Gerry, I can think whatever the f*** I want.”

Fhima continued to cry, complaining to Gerry how she led her astray not only in front of her family but the whole world.

“Mind boggling how you can talk to me all night say that you love me…and 12 hours later change your mind,” the woman fired back.

The moment was especially sad since Fhima had just met Turner’s family who initially approved of the woman. Turner, distraught at the pain he had just caused left the room in tears.

“I hate myself and I hate everything right now,” he lamented, even comparing the heartbreak to the moment his late wife passed away.

It seems that the first Golden Bachelor has made his final decision. Gerry Turner will wed Theresa Nist.

Were The Predictions Right?

As previously reported some eagle-eyed fans of the show have tried to predict the winner.

As reported by AZ Central, Reddit users have several theories on which contestant will marry Turner at the end of TGB.

Reddit user @leagaleagle3155 has claimed that it is easy to figure out who won the show, simply based on looking through the final women’s Instagram accounts.

The user claimed they already predicted Martin would be out of the running because she has not liked Instagram comments about her and Turner being a perfect match.

Looking at Fhima’s posts, the user says she noticed that most comments she interacted with had to do with Fhima herself, rather than her relationship with Turner.

Lastly, by looking at Nist’s posts, the user claims that she is the “most active” on social media, heavily liking comments related to her and Turner.

Unfortunately for the heartbroken Fhima it looks like the predictions were true.