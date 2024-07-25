southwest-airlines-sparks-controversy-with-plan-to-charge-for-premium-seating

Southwest Airlines is shaking things up after over 50 years by trading in its free-for-all seating for premium seating.

On Thursday, the airline announced that it has been evaluating seating options and is implementing changes in response to shifting passenger preferences. These adjustments could also enhance revenue and improve financial performance, according to AP.

Southwest announced the switch on the same day that both it and American Airlines revealed a significant decline in second-quarter profits, despite an increase in revenue.

Airlines are struggling with higher costs and reduced pricing power, especially on flights within the United States, as the industry adds flights faster than the growth in travel demand.

The Internet Reacts to Southwest Airlines Assigning Seats, Charging for Premium Seating

It didn’t take long for frequent flyers to take to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their disdain for Southwest Airlines charging for premium seats. Overwhelmingly, critics charged that the only reason to fly the airline is due to their open seat policy.

One irate flyer wrote, “y’all can hate me for it but open seating is the best thing about southwest.”

“This is [the] end of an era. A beautiful airline destroyed by greed,” a second X user agreed.

Southwest just need them Baptist church ushers who just tell you where to sit. pic.twitter.com/hLas0fiAGy — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) July 25, 2024

A third flyer chimed in with: “as a loyal Southwest customer, I hate this. the whole reason I fly southwest is bc it’s cheap & I can pick my seat!!! If you don’t like it, fly on a different airline.”

Open seats is the reason I fly southwest. So I can pick an empty row or sit next to whoever seems least likely to bother me. If you wanted assigned seats you could choose literally any other airline. Gives me no reason to keep flying SW or keep my SW credit card. See ya 👋 https://t.co/2mf3W6fQrl — Ashly no E (@08_click) July 25, 2024

Southwest’s unique boarding process originated decades ago as a strategy to cut costs by minimizing the time required for a plane to land, board new passengers, and take off again—commonly referred to as turn time in the industry.

Most airlines assign seats at the time of ticket purchase, but Southwest Airlines has a unique approach. They require passengers to check in 24 hours before departure or offer paid options for improved boarding positions.

Although some may find this system frustrating, many loyal Southwest customers actually appreciate the flexibility it provides.

As flights become more crowded, securing window or aisle seats without extra fees has become increasingly difficult. Additionally, some passengers exploit the system by using wheelchairs for priority boarding, only to walk off the plane unaided afterward.

Southwest claims a recent airline survey revealed that 80% of customers and 86% of potential customers prefer assigned seating, indicating that open seating is the main reason travelers switch to other airlines.