Taylor Swift Calls on Fans to Support Her ‘Godkids’ Sperm Donor’ Ryan Reynolds

With Ryan Reynolds’ highly anticipated superhero flick Deadpool & Wolverine hitting theaters on Friday, Taylor Swift calls upon her fans to support her “Godkids’ Sperm Donor” in a hilarious social media post.

In her Instagram Stories, Swift encouraged all her followers to see the new Deadpool movie.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” she gushed.

“He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.”

Instead of Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift declared, “But that’s just Hugh for you!”

Noting who is in the photo she shared, Swift said, “These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave. Deadpool and Wolverine is out TOMORROW!”

Taylor Swift then shared a link to where to purchase tickets and then added, “Shout out to Wade Wilson [Ryan Reynolds’ anti-hero character], aka my godkids’ sperm donor!”

Ryan Reynolds reshared Taylor Swift’s post twice and wrote, “Omg this may have just killed [Hugh Jackman]” and “I’m also [skeleton head emoji].”

Hugh Jackman also responded with a reshare and wrote, “I [heart emoji] TS!!”

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are long-time friends with Taylor Swift. The duo has been frequently seen with Swift at various events, including a few Kansas City Chiefs games last NFL season.

Ryan Reynolds’ Co-Star Hugh Jackman Recently Gushed About Hanging Out With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s shoutout to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman comes just days after Jackman joked about how hanging out with the pop star impacted his self-esteem negatively.

“If you ever really want to kinda not feel great about your career, go to [an NFL] game with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively,” Jackman said during the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. “And then you’re Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and others at the game.”

Reynolds joined in the conversation and said, “Yes, we’re just ‘and others.’”

When asked if they were planning to attend another NFL game with Taylor, Ryan and Hugh quickly responded. “You don’t say no to that,” Ryan said, Hugh added, “I hope so.”

Jackman attended one of the games in early Oct. 2023. He, Blake, Ryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner, and Brittany Mahomes were all spotted sitting together.