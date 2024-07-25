Elon Musk’s Daughter Slams Dad for Claiming She’s ‘Dead’ to Him: ‘I Disowned Him’

Shortly after Elon Musk claimed that his transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson was “dead” to him, the 20-year-old has no problem really sharing her thoughts about her billionaire father.

While speaking to psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson during his interview with the Daily Wire on Monday, July 22, Musk decided to make insensitive remarks about Vivian’s transition.

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,” he said, invoking Vivian’s dead name. “This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t [make the change].”

Elon Musk also stated the concept of allowing children like his daughter to transition is “incredibly evil.”

As Dr. Peterson explained that there was no clinical evidence to back up the claims that his child needed intervention, Musk declared, “I agree with you that the people that have been promoting this should go to prison.”

Musk then said that his daughter was killed by the “woke-minded virus,” which he’s devoting his free time to destroying. “I vowed to destroy the woke-mind virus after that,” he said. “And we’re making some progress.”

Page Six reports that Vivian petitioned a California court to change her name and gender in 2022. She also dropped “Musk” as her last name and is now using her mother’s maiden name.

Along with Vivian, Elon Musk has at least 12 children with three women.

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Responds to His Remarks

Shortly after Elon Musk’s interview dominated the news, his daughter Vivian broke her silence.

“I look pretty good for a dead b—,” Wilson wrote on Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads social media platform.

Vivian also declared to her followers that she disowned her father, not the other way around. She then shared a screenshot of one of her father’s old tweets noting she was “born gay and slightly autistic” before slamming Elon for making “entirely fake claims” about her.

“Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever,” Elon Musk’s daughter stated. “I don’t even know where he got this from. My best guess is he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random, and said, ‘eh- good enough’ in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own f–king story.”

Vivian Debunks Elon’s Stories About Her

Vivian wrote everything her father said was completely made up. “He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there,” Vivian pointed out. “And in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”

“Obviously he can’t say that,” she continued. “So I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says alot about how he views queer people and children in general.”

Vivan added, “As for if I’m not a woman… sure, Jan. Whatever you say. ’m legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me. Obviously Elon can’t say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him. Go touch some fucking grass.”