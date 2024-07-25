Tish Cyrus Admits She ‘Would Be So Scared’ to Trade Lives With ‘Sad’ Britney Spears

Despite Britney Spears being the “Princess of Pop,” Tish Cyrus admitted she is not interested in ever being in the music icon’s shoes.

During the latest episode of her Sorry We’re Stoned podcast, Tish had some thoughts when her guest Kaitlyn Bristowe said she wanted to swap lives with Britney. This is to see what’s going on because Kaitlyn is worried about the pop star.

“I would be scared,” Tish Cyrus said about swapping lives with Britney Spears. “What if you couldn’t come back?”

Kaitlyn then replied, “I get to come back and I would have a lot of answers… I’m very concerned.”

Before changing the topic, Tish Cyrus pointed out that the situation with Britney Spears makes her “sad.”

Britney has had her share of bad publicity over the years. In May, fans grew concerned over her when she was reportedly involved in an incident at the Chateau Marmont Hotel with her then-rumored boyfriend, Paul Soliz.

Spears and Soliz allegedly had a shouting match and physical altercation. They were then escorted out of the celebrity hot spot. Following the ordeal, Spears revealed that she suffered a broken foot.

Tish Cyrus commented on Britney Spears days after Ozzy Osbourne and his family roasted the pop star.

During a recent episode of the The Osbournes podcast, Ozzy declared he was done watching Britney’s dance videos “every f—ing day.”

“I feel sorry for her,” Ozzy’s daughter Kelly shared. “You know it’s sad, very, very sad,” Ozzy responded

Ozzy’s wife, Sharon, referred to Britney as a “poor little thing.” Meanwhile, his son Jack called her situation “very sad indeed.”

After hearing about the comments, Britney Spears took to her Instagram and unleashed on the Osbournes. “Number 1) I hardly ever dance….” she wrote. “And number 2) I’m not poor at all!!! I have more ligature in my left toe than any grown man or woman on earth!!! If you don’t believe me… how long do you think I should keep this going for?”

Britney then shared, “In my transparent opinion, wealth and health – it isn’t relied solely on cash in your bank account, which I have lots of that too… It relies on my quest in my own f—ing interest in how I demonstrate and serve back these wise a— a—holes.”

Making sure everyone knew who she was addressing, Britney added, “Tell the Osbourne family, who is the most boring family known to mankind, to kindly f— off!!”