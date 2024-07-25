Lisa Kudrow Got ‘Really Angry’ at the ‘Friends’ Studio Audience for This Crazy Reason

Friends was one of the shows in the 1990s that led to the success of many of the sitcoms that we see today. The show premiered in September 1994 to an audience of more than 20 million viewers.

The sitcom would go on to run for 10 seasons and aired 236 episodes. It is widely regarded as the most popular sitcom ever.

Like many of the sitcoms in the 1990s, Friends was filmed in front of a live studio audience. However, show co-star Lisa Kudrow recently revealed that she often had a bone to pick with the audience. And not for a reason that you might believe.

Lisa Kudrow Reveals Beef With ‘Friends’ Audience

“Because they were laughing for too long. It wasn’t that funny. That’s why,” Kudrow said during a recent interview.

“It wasn’t an honest response and it irritated me. Now you’re just ruining the timing of the rest of the show. There are other lines. Sometimes I would just look out if they’d been laughing too long, and go, ‘Come on’. Really angry.”

“A TV show is not for the studio audience,” Kudrow added. “It is made for the TV viewers at home.”

It’s safe to say viewers are laughing at home, too, decades after the show ended.