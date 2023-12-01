‘The Golden Bachelor’ Finale: Gerry Turner Makes It Official, Picks Teresa Nist As His Fiancée

It was a decision that took all season long, but now they’re official! Gerry Turner gave his final rose to Teresa Nist in a move that was as emotional as it was surprising.

The scene was absolutely perfect in Costa Rica for Turner to pop the big question to his love. Nist did admit in her live interview that she believed she was about to be broken up with, admitting she felt like she was “about to die.” While Turner absolutely had viewers scared when he looked into Nist’s eyes and said “You’re the person I can’t live with,” followed by a dramatic pause and then, “You’re the person I can’t live without.”

It was an edge of your seat moment in an already emotionally-charged rollercoaster of a finale. The couple also shared some steamy details in their interview with show host Jesse Palmer; Nist admitting that she certainly “knocked [Turner’s] boots off” after the end of their romantic night.

Nist also disclosed how much of an inspiration she and Turner’s golden love has been to people of all ages across the nation and how she now has friends everywhere she goes. Though we wish the two lovebirds a bright and amazing future together, we can’t forget the heartbreak that got us here too.

With Each Love A Heartbreak

Moments before on the show Turner came clean to runner-up Leslie Fhima. As to no surprise, the truth brought the woman to tears.

“This is difficult, this is my life,” Fhima lamented after hearing the news. “It doesn’t matter Gerry, I can think whatever the f*** I want.”

The woman had plenty more to say to her ex-lover as she sat in shock.

“Mind boggling how you can talk to me all night say that you love me…and 12 hours later change your mind,” the Fhima fired back to Turner.

It was a bittersweet ending to a highly anticipated finale. No matter who was chosen, this latest installment of the Bachelor was sure to tug at heartstrings everywhere. As the The Golden Bachelor comes to a close we now look at the beginning of a great new addition to the franchise.