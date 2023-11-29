Gerry Turner Shares His Biggest Problem With ‘The Golden Bachelor’

Gerry Turner is spilling on his biggest issue with filming The Golden Bachelor—one that didn’t mesh with his Midwestern personality.

Gerry Turner’s journey on The Golden Bachelor has delighted viewers since the season premiere. However, just because fans have had a great time watching the show, doesn’t mean Turner had a good time filming it.

Before the season began, Turner admitted to Parade that the show wasn’t easy to film because the filming process didn’t work with his “efficient personality.” More specifically, the former Indiana restauranteur found that working in Hollywood was a vastly different industry.

Turner explained, “I was constantly amazed at the process always running behind schedule and really that was something that everyone else was used to, and I was not.”

“It’s like, let’s keep the train running on time and that was something that caused more anxiety for me than satisfaction,” he added.

Though Gerry Turner Felt Uncertain About His Hollywood Experience—

—fans are certain they know who he’s picking as The Golden Bachelor winner.

As reported by AZ Central, one Reddit user, @legaleagle3155, has claimed that they think they know the winner of TGB.

The user claimed they previously predicted Martin wouldn’t win because she has not liked Instagram comments about her and Turner being a perfect match.

Looking at Fhima’s posts, the user says she noticed that most comments she interacted with had to do with Fhima herself, rather than her relationship with Turner.

Lastly, by looking at Nist’s posts, the user claims that she is the “most active” on social media, mostly liking comments related to her and Turner’s relationship. Most notably, a comment that Nist liked was from a post on Tuesday, November 7, reading, “Well we know you won so a early congratulations.”

The season finale of The Golden Bachelor premiers on Thursday, November 30.