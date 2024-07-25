Kris Jenner Called Out for ‘Awkward’ Comment About Childless Daughter Kendall

Kris Jenner is getting called for making an “awkward” comment about her daughter Kendall being her only child without children of her own.

During the latest episode of The Kardashian, the famous momager gushed about her large family as they all met for dinner at her daughter Kylie’s home.

“What an amazing year this has been,” Kris declared in a confessional “I feel so grateful, so thankful for all the blessings.”

Kris Jenner continued her reflection: “I had a couple health scares which was very nerve-wracking, but we’re through it. Kourtney [Kardashian Barker] had her baby boy, Rocky, so we’re so blessed and so happy that he’s here, finally,” she continues. “And I still have a child, A.K.A Kendall, that hasn’t had a baby yet, so you never know.”

Kendall, who didn’t make it to the big family dinner, had some thoughts about her mother’s remark. “Mom, oh my God, you couldn’t make this more awkward,” she said in her own confessional. “She has to chill.”

Kris Jenner now has 13 grandchildren. Four from Kourtney and Kim, two from Khlóe and Kylie; one from Rob.

Kris Jenner’s Daughter Kendall Opened Up About Passing the Age She Thought She Would Be a Mom

In May, Kris Jenner’s daughter Kendall opened up about passing the age she thought she would be a mother.

“When I was young I used to say that by 27 I’d love to have kids,” she explained to Vogue. “Now I’m past that and I feel like I’m still so young. Relationships mean so much to me and I can’t wait to have a life with someone one day, to have kids, to create a family.”

The remarks came less than six months after Kendall split from her ex, Bad Bunny. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about why the duo called it quits. “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them.”

“They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship,” the insider stated. “And that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

The source further explained, “[There] isn’t any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another.”

“Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him,” they added. “They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace.”