Freddie Freeman Rushes to Hospital With Sick Son, 3, After Dodgers Loss

Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers had to rush to the hospital with his sick son after a major loss.

Chelsea Freeman, Freddie’s wife, shared a story on her Instagram page prior to Wednesday’s Dodgers game, stating that their son, Maximus, was ill and needed prayers.

“Please say a prayer for Maximus… Dr says he developed transient synovitis from the viral infection he had all star week. Any tips to help toddlers take/keep down medicine? He is usually good at taking medicine, but he keeps spitting it out.”

The next day, Chelsea shared yet another story updating her followers on her son’s health.

“Max update: We ended up taking him to the ER last night. Freddie met me straight from the game. He stopped eating or drinking and was very lethargic.

Photo by Chelsea Freeman / Instagram

“It took two attempts to get IV in and Max was so brave he didn’t even cry,” she continued. “They ran a ton of tests & bloodwork panels that thank God they all came back negative.”

She added that there was no active infection or virus.

“They hydrated him and gave him anti-inflammatory medicine medicine through IV,” Chelsea wrote. “Took x-rays & ultrasound. Everything is consistent with transient synovitis.”

Freddie Freeman Rushes to Hospital With Sick Son Post-Dodgers Game

According to the Children’s Hospital Colorado, “Transient synovitis is an inflammation in the hip joint that causes pain, limp and sometimes refusal to bear weight. This occurs in pre-pubescent children and is the most common cause of hip pain. It occurs when a viral infection, such as an upper respiratory infection, moves to and settles in the hip joint.”

Chelsea noted that Max “still cannot bear any weight to stand or walk so we will be closely monitoring him.”

“If he doesn’t improve in 48 hours, he needs to go back to the hospital,” she said. “We got discharged around 3:30 AM. The children’s hospital staff were amazing.”

The written update was posted over a black-and-white photo of Freddie seemingly sleeping in a chair next to his son’s hospital bed.

“There’s nothing worse than seeing your child in pain,” Chelsea wrote. “My heart breaks for all the families that have it worse thank you so much for the prayers.”