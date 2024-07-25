Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Paying $1M to Have Tupac Shakur Killed

Court documents concerning the murder of the late rapper Tupac Shakur have recently surfaced. And one name makes an astonishing number of appearances.

The documents were originally used in the case against Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is currently being prosecuted for the murder of Shakur.

Davis had an interview with the Las Vegas police department back in 2009. This came after he was arrested as a suspect in the drive-by shooting of Shakur. He suggested that rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was offering $1 million to anyone willing to assassinate Shakur. Davis went on to claim that Combs personally reached out, saying he’d pay to have Tupac taken out by someone on the streets.

Suge Knight Gets Honest on Combs

Things are continuing to spiral downward for Sean “Diddy” Combs. In March, the FBI and U.S. Homeland Security did an explosive raid of his home. The Bad Boy Founder is a person of interest in an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Others came forward. Sharing horror stories of what Combs did to them. He is seemingly in a world of legal trouble. However, Suge Knight has a different take on Diddy’s situation. Knight believes he has been working as a federal informant for years.

“So It’s a lot of things that people have been knowing. And everybody gets judged differently,” Knight said during a recent episode of his podcast, Collect Call.

“So it shouldn’t be a grey area when it comes to doing something right. Or doing something positive, or doing something for the community. Puffy has been an FBI informant forever, as they would say. So that’s why it’s different when it comes to him.”

Knight is the founder of Death Row Records who was at odds with Combs’ label, Bad Boy in the 1990s. He is also currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for a manslaughter conviction.