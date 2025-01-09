‘Dream Home’ Where Ricki Lake Got Married Destroyed in Los Angeles Wildfires

As the Los Angeles wildfires continue to spread, Ricki Lake revealed her “dream home” was among the structures completely devastated by one of the blazes.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on her Instagram account, the former talk show host revealed that her home was all gone.

“I can’t believe I am typing these words,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Ross [Burningham] and I lost our dream home. This description ‘dream home’ doesn’t suffice. It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together.”

Lake pointed out that she and her husband never took their “heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking” Mailbu for granted.

“This loss is immeasurable. It’s the spot where we got married 3 years ago,” she continued. “I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event.”

Lake then added that she was praying for all of her neighbors, friends, community, animals, firefighters, and first responders.

Lake is among the celebrities who have lost their homes to the Los Angeles wildfire. Billy Crystal confirmed his home of nearly 50 years was burned to the ground. Cameron Mathison shared what he was able to get from his home before it was destroyed. Mandy More also revealed her home in Altadena was decimated by the Eaton Fire.

Paris Hilton revealed she found out her house was destroyed while watching the media coverage of the wildfires.

There are currently four major wildfires destroying everything in their paths in and around Los Angeles. They are the Eaton Fire, Palisades Fire, Hurst Fire, and the recently erupted Sunset Fire.

Powerful Wind Gusts Fuel Los Angeles Wildfires

Meanwhile, NBC Los Angeles reported powerful wind gusts fueled the Los Angeles wildfires. The winds had gusted between 80 and 100 mph, causing the fires to grow and spread faster.

Despite the wildfires continuing to rage across Los Angeles, Brent Pascua, battalion chief with Cal Fire, stated calmer winds may help firefighters “start to build some containment” on the blazes.

“I believe if it stays like this we can actually turn a corner on these fires and make some progress today, some good progress. In case they pick up again later tonight we’ll have something to anchor into,” Pascus explained while he was speaking from the Pacific Palisades.

He then shared that the winds that hit the region Tuesday, Jan. 7, caused the embers to spread “faster than we could get engine crews there to meet them.”