Cameron Mathison Reveals What Items He Saved from His Home Before It Was Destroyed by Wildfires

Just after he and his family escaped the Los Angeles wildfires, Cameron Mathison revealed what items he could get from his home before it was completely destroyed.

The former Entertainment Tonight correspondent spoke to the media outlet about the wildfires and the damage they caused in the area he once lived in.

“There are hundreds, if not thousands of people affected,” he explained. He noted that at least 20 to 30 homes are gone on his street alone.

Mathison then shared a video of the remains of his home.

“It was all gone, it was really, really decimated,” he shared while tearing up. “It’s all just burnt to just ashes.”⁠

As he continued speaking to ET, Mathison revealed what he could grab from his home while evacuating.

“We grabbed passports and birth certificates. I got all the photo albums that I could get out of there,” he said. “I unfortunately left some really valuable ones where the kids were very, very young, and film that you can’t replace.”

He further revealed that he was able to grab his dog’s ashes and one of his daughter’s stuffed animals.

“And that was it. That was it,” Mathison said. “If I really thought that the house was going down, I would have grabbed so much more.”⁠

Cameron Mathison also said that his children—Lucas, 21, and Lelia, 18—are struggling to process what happened.

“They’re both having a really, really tough time,” he revealed. “This is their house, everything we did in this house was for them. Leila said ironically four days ago that she wanted to raise her kids in that house.”⁠

Millions in Southern California Are At Risk of Harm Fumes Due to the Los Angeles Wildfires

During his appearance on Fox & Friends, Dr. Cedric Rutland, a physician and national spokesperson for the American Lung Association, warned that millions of people in Southern California are at risk of harmful fumes due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

“All of those particles can stimulate the inflammatory response first in your lung,” Dr. Rutland explained. “Some of these particles will diffuse across membranes in your lung directly into your bloodstream, increasing your blood pressure, causing other damage across your body.”

He also pointed out that 80 to 100 mph winds were blowing the other day. This would affect a significant number of residents in Southern California.

“As a health care provider, I’m getting phone calls in Orange County about people exacerbating from their respiratory illnesses like asthma, like COPD,” the physician said.