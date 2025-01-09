Billy Crystal ‘Heartbroken’ After His House of More Than Four Decades Burns Down Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

Billy and Janice Crystal are mourning the loss of their home of more than four decades after it was destroyed by one of the Los Angeles wildfires.

In a statement to People, the Monsters, Inc. star confirmed that his home in Pacific Palisades, California, was among the buildings decimated by the Palisades Wildfire, which erupted earlier this week. The actor stated that he and his wife had lived in the residence for 46 years.

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing,” Billy Crystal stated about wildfire. “We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away.”

Billy stated that he and Janice are heartbroken by the loss, but their loved ones are rallying around them to get them through it.

“We pray for the safety of the firefighters and first responders,” Crystal continued. “The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home.”

The Palisades Wildfire was the first of four fires erupted in Los Angeles and its surrounding areas earlier this week. The other wildfires are called Eaton, Hurst, and Sunset.

Palisades Wildfire Dubbed Most Destructive in Los Angeles History as It Destroys 1,000 Structures

KTLA reports that the Palisades Wildfire, which destroyed Billy Crystal’s home, has been named the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history. It has destroyed 1,000 structures since it erupted in the morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The wildfire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Piedra Morada Drive. By Wednesday evening, it has expanded into 17,234 acres with 0% containment. It was still destroying everything in its path along the Pacific coast and the Santa Monica Mountains of Malibu.

Officials revealed that among the 1,000 structures lost in the blaze were homes, businesses, schools, and historical sites. Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone also stated that a “high number of people who didn’t evacuate” suffered severe injuries.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has finally returned to the city after being in West Africa for a diplomatic event.

“I took the fastest route back, which included being on a military plane,” Bass shared in a press conference. “I was able to be on the phone the entire time on the flight.”