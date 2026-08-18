Popular ’90s Singer-Songwriter Weds Author

A fan-favorite ‘90s-era singer-songwriter just said “I do” to their author partner.

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Canadian singer Jann Arden, best known for her ’90s hit “Insensitive,” took to Instagram yesterday (Aug.17) to reveal photos from her nuptials to Icelandic author Thordis Elva.

“Wife and wife.💍❤️ 15.08.’26,” Arden wrote alongside a snapshot of the couple in post-wedded bliss. In the sweet pic, Arden, dressed a bit like a 17th-century composer, dips a beaming Elva (who sported a traditional white wedding gown).

Arden, 64, also promised fans more info about her wedding to the 46-year-old South of Forgiveness author, adding, “More to come. 🥰.”

Of course, fans and high-profile pals alike took to the comments to gush over the wedding reveal.

“You look so happy!! Congratulations 😍😍😍,” one fan gushed. “All my love and congratulations to you both. ‘Wife and wife’ has the most beautiful ‘ring’ to it,” another fan added.

“WHAT A BEAUTIFUL DAY,’ comedian Chelsea Handler chimed in, with legendary singer-songwriter KD Lang adding, “Congratulations!!!!”

Not long after the big reveal, Arden made good on her “more to come” tease with a follow-up post.

Apparently, the eight-time Juno Award winner is really going to parse this out, because it was another single shot. The adorable photo showed the happy couple standing at their outdoor altar, both grinning wide as they held hands, the officiant looking on.

“What a day!!!!” She began the caption of the post before adding “I LOVE YOU,” tagging her new bride.

Again, Arden’s celeb friends jumped to the comments to heap praise on the newlyweds.

Chealsea Handler returned with, “Beautiful love beautiful people. Beautiful to witness. 💛💛 So much love to your future.”

“Congrats and blessings forever,” your grandma’s favorite crooner Michael Bublé wrote.

“Sending all my love to both of you. This is so so beautiful ❤️,” a thoughtful fan added.

The “Could I Be Your Girl” singer and the gender equality activist announced their engagement last December and went public with their relationship in July 2025.