Rock Star Dies After Collapsing Mid-Concert

The Malaysian rock scene is grieving the loss of Raja Azreen, the veteran drummer for the beloved ‘80s and ‘90s band Meditation.

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According to local reports, Azreen collapsed while performing the second song of the rock band’s set at the Teruntum Rock Festival in Kuantan, Pahang, on July 18.

The group’s singer, 62-year-old Bakaruddin Daud, later recalled to local outlet Gempak witnessing Azreen collapse on his drum kit while playing the second song of their set. He recalled helping the veteran drummer backstage, noting that he was already cold to the touch.

Daud also noted that the drummer had recently been diagnosed with diabetes. However, despite him looking thin, Daud insisted that Azreen looked and sounded great during rehearsals leading up to what would be his final show.

Daud also noted that Azreen had tightened up his diet and was avoiding sugar.



Meditation was formed in 1984 but rose to mainstream fame in the 1990s. The group’s biggest hits, Bidadari, Hukuman Pada Pesona, and Biar Pedih Kasih Memanjang, are beloved in Malaysia.

The drummer was laid to rest in Bangi, Selangor.

Azreen was 56.