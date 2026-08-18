Hayden Panettiere’s On-and-Off Boyfriend Was Present When She Died, Police Report Reveals

As more details about Hayden Panettiere’s death continue to surface, a new police report reveals that the actress’s on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was with her when she passed away.

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According to the report, which was obtained by NBC News, Hickerson and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were at the scene inside the apartment complex, Judson Mill Lofts, in Greenville, South Carolina, where the actress went into cardiac arrest.

The responding officer, identified as Matthew Bryan, stated that Zach appeared to be “very emotional” as emergency medical services professionals were “working on Hayden.”

Brian notably didn’t become visibly emotional until EMS declared Hayden was dead.

While at the scene, Brian showed officers a “bag of medication” that Panettiere was taking before her death.

Panettiere and Hickerson had a tumultuous relationship. In 2019, Hickerson was arrested over allegations of injuring a spouse or girlfriend. He later pleaded no contest and was sentenced the next year to four years’ probation.

In her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which was released just a few months before her death, Panettiere revealed that Hickerson had beaten her so badly that she did not leave the house for weeks.

Despite the incidents and Panettiere being granted a restraining order against Hickerson, the couple seemingly got back together.

Hickerson received a legal setback just three days before Panettiere’s death. A Los Angeles judge on August 13 denied Hickerson’s request to have his felony domestic violence convictions reduced to misdemeanors and to have the convictions expunged.

Panettiere’s Cause of Death Is Still Pending

Although Panettiere’s cause of death is still pending, some information has been released by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

In a statement, coroner officials shared that “no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death.”

Law enforcement officials stated they received a 911 call around 1:50 pm on Sunday about a “reported cardiac arrest” at the apartment complex. It was noted that an acquaintance of Panettiere had made the 911 call.

“Panettiere was found unresponsive inside the residence, where she had been temporarily staying,” the coroner’s office revealed.

Although first responders attempted cardiac life support measures, Panettiere was unable to be resuscitated. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:32 pm.



