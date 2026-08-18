Country Star Undergoes Surgery After Crash, Concerts Postponed

After going through the honky tonk wringer via a tour bus crash and surgery, a country star was forced to postpone some concerts.

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Colt “Country AF” Ford recently gave fans an update on his condition following a harrowing bus crash he and his road crew suffered last week in Germany.

“Colt successfully underwent shoulder surgery today to address injuries sustained in the recent bus accident,” Ford’s team wrote on Instagram. “We’re happy to share that the surgery went well. Colt is now focused on resting, recovering, and getting back to doing what he loves.”

However, Ford, real name Jason Farris Brown, isn’t quite ready to belt out hits like “Chicken & Biscuits” just yet.

“To give Colt the time he needs to properly recover,” the country star canceled five dates running through August. Ford’s team also advised fans to “contact the individual venue or point of purchase for information regarding rescheduled dates and/or refunds.”

Colt Ford performs at Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall on August 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Colt is incredibly grateful for all of the prayers, messages, and support he’s received,” the country star’s team added. “We know he hates missing any opportunity to be on stage with his fans, but right now, his health and recovery have to come first.”

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and continued support as Colt focuses on his recovery. We’ll share additional updates as they become available,” the message concluded.

Country Star Colt Ford Revealed Bus Crash in Just About the Bluntest Way Possible

Of course, fans rallied behind the country performer in the wake of his surgery.

“Praying for a speedy recovery! I’m so sorry!” one fan wrote. “Glad he’s OK. Get well soon colt get your back rocking again southern fried style!!!” a second fan added.

“You got this, my friend. Use the downtime to heal and recharge, and give ’em hell in September!” a third onlooker wrote.

The surgery update came just days after the 56-year-old “Drivin’ Around Song” performer bluntly told fans his tour bus had been in a crash.

Ford took to Instagram Aug. 12, sharing a snapshot of his tour bus sporting a shattered windshield and a busted headlight.

“One minute you’re headed to Germany for a show and prepping for single release,” Ford wrote alongside the scary shot. “The next thing you know your Bus is in the ditch and you’re getting pulled through a windshield with a broken shoulder by First Responders.“

However, Ford reassured fans that everyone was in one piece.

“The crew is a little banged up, but we’re all still here,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ford’s team was tight-lipped about when the country performer would be back on stage. His next tour date is set for Sept. 4 in Milwaukee, with six more dates running through the first week of October.