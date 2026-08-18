kid-rock-fans-upset-over-rock-the-country-festival-food-prices

Kid Rock fans were once again left disappointed while attending his Rock the Country festival this summer.

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According to The Mirror, attendees of the Hastings, Michigan stop were vocal about their disappointment over the event’s food prices. It was revealed that various vendors were on-site, but the cost of items was deemed outrageous.

Attendees noted that the cost for a lobster roll was up to $40, significantly higher than t the typical event price of $18. An ice cream vendor notably charged an extra $3 for sprinkles. Bottles of water were available for $5, while lemonade and sweet teas were about $15.

“I would never pay that much to get into a festival. My loyalty to my customers are too strong,” one person wrote on Facebook. “I cannot charge that much money for food.”

Another person also wrote, “Don’t forget how much the price was to get in, and parking was absolutely ridiculous too.”

Along with the cost of food, fans grew more frustrated that festival tickets started at $100.59 for a single day. However, the tickets listed at that price are for first responders, students, military members, and veterans.

The cost of a single-day ticket for individuals who didn’t qualify for those groups began at $133.55. The lowest price for a VIP weekend ticket is $521.51.

This year’s Rock the Country Festival kicked off in May. Kid Rock is among those headlining the event. Other performers include Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert, and Big & Rich.

Organizers have stated that Rock the Country is a “celebration of community, tradition, and the spirit that’s carried America through 250 years.”

Former Performers Faced Backlash Over Being Part of the Festival

Right before tickets went on sale, organizers faced planning issues when performers pulled out of the festival.

Shinedown notably endured some backlash after it was announced that the band had joined the festival’s roster.

“Shinedown is everyone’s band,” the band, fronted by Brent Smith, shared in a statement on X. “We feel that we have been given a platform to bring all people together through the power of music and song.”

“We have one BOSS, and it is everyone in the audience,” the band also pointed out. “Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock the Country Festival.”

Others who dropped out of the festival were Ludacris and country stars Morgan Wade and Carter Faith.





