All the Celebrities Who Have Been Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires

As the Los Angeles wildfires continue to destroy everything in their path, celebrities are revealing how the blazes have impacted them.

Videos by Suggest

In an Instagram Stories post, Mandy Moore updated her followers that she, her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, her three children, and her pets are safe.

“Praying for everyone in our beautiful city,” she wrote with a photo of her son Ozzie. “So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don’t know if our place made it. Grateful for the kindness of friends that we had a place to land last night. Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel.”

Noting which blaze impacted her area, Moore used the Eaton Fire hashtag.

Meanwhile, The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Pratt revealed that the Palisades Wildfire had destroyed their home.

Pratt posted a video on TikTok of the wildfire engulfing the home, which he shared with his wife and their two children.

“Nightmare came true,” he captioned the video.

Tom Hank’s son Chet revealed that his childhood neighborhood was “burning to the ground” amid the wildfires.

“Pray for the Palisades,” he wrote.

Elsewhere, Eugene Levy told the Los Angeles Times that he got trapped in traffic with other fleeing residents trying to evacuate.

Additionally, TMZ reported that Ben Affleck fled to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner’s, home amid the blaze.

Meanwhile, Travis Barker’s two oldest children, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker, announced that they were among the Los Angeles evacuees.

James Woods, Mark Hamill, Whitney Cummings, Maria Shriver, and Sandra Lee all revealed that have evacuated the area.

Jamie Lee Curtis Encourages Others to Only Post Facts About the Los Angeles Wildfires

One of Hollywood’s iconic Scream Queens, Jamie Lee Curtis, also confirmed that she and her family were safe as the Palisades Wildfire continued to burn.

“My community and possibly my home is on fire,” she explained while posting a photo of the wildfire burning everything its path. “My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well. There are so many conflicting reports. With all the technology there seems to be very little information.”

She also encouraged her followers to post only facts about the Los Angeles wildfires.

“It is a terrifying situation and I’m grateful to the firefighters and all of the good Samaritans who are helping people get out of the way of the blaze,” Curtis continued. “Neighbors have taken care of neighbors. We ALL take everything for granted because we are all living our lives, but when it hits your community, it’s particularly shocking. Life on life’s terms. If ever there was need for the use of the phrase MY HAND IN YOURS, it is right now.”

She further encouraged everyone to care for each other and stay out of the way so the firefighters could do their work.