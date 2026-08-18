Petition Launched to Air Scrapped ‘Bachelorette’ Season Starring Controversial Reality TV Personality

Desperate times call for desperate measures as fans launch a petition to air scrapped Bachelorette season starring Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul.

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In the petition on Change.org, Bachelorette fans demanded the release of the banned season.

“This decision has taken away a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from a woman who earned her place, and from fans who were ready to support her journey,” the petition’s description reads. “Many of us stand firmly with Taylor Frankie Paul. We have followed her, we know her heart, and we recognize her as a devoted mother and a real person who has shown growth, vulnerability, and strength.”

Referencing Paul’s ongoing custody and domestic violence battle with her ex, Dakota Mortensen, the petition’s organizers further noted that the reality TV star did not deserve to have her “moment” taken away due to “ongoing conflict, public narratives, or outside circumstances.”

“There are multiple sides to what is being said publicly,” the organizers pointed out. “And much of the discourse surrounding her has felt damaging, one-sided, and harmful to her reputation.”

The organizers also stated, “We do not believe that everything being said reflects the full truth. What we do believe is that she deserves fairness, support, and the chance to be seen for herself, not defined by controversy.”

The organizers are now asking ABC to reconsider its decision to ban the season. They offered some solutions as well. “Releasing the season with a disclaimer . Making it available on a streaming platform. Allowing viewers to watch and form their own opinions.”

They then added, “Fans are not asking for perfection; we are asking for fairness. Do not let her story be taken away. Let the audience decide.”

Rumors Previously Circulated that the ‘Bachelorette’ Production Team Was Planning to Release the Season

The petition’s launch comes nearly two months after it was first reported that the Bachelorette team was planning to release the season after all.

Production sources told TMZ that the season may air on ABC in mid-July. However, it’s now August, and there was no surprise airing.

The insiders further noted that while ABC pulled the season from its schedule, the show’s editors didn’t stop cutting the episodes.

Paul and Mortensen made headlines in early 2026 after they had a physical altercation.

Days before the initial premiere of Paul’s Bachelorette season, TMZ released a video of the 2023 well-known altercation between her and Mortensen. Shortly after the video’s release, ABC decided to pull the plug on the season.