matthew-mcconaughey-reveals-hilarious-willie-nelson-tour-bus-story

Matthew McConaughey recently opened up about his favorite Willie Nelson story, and it involves a certain substance, a tour bus… and steaks.

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While making the rounds promoting his latest film, The Rivals of Amziah King, the Oscar-winning actor happily got off track a few times. For instance, when USA Today pressed the 56-year-old about his favorite story concerning his longtime pal, country music legend and national treasure Willie Nelson, he let go with quite a yarn.



“The first time I was on [Nelson’s] bus – and you know what happens on his bus – I was hosting,” McConaughey recalled. For the Interstellar actor, hosting also means grilling a bit.

“So I’ve got my steaks all marinated,” he added. “I’m going to be cooking the ribeyes that day on the grill.”

Margo Price, Matthew McConaughey, and Willie Nelson attend the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 9, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

However, McConaughey heavily implied that something else happened just as he was preparing to grill. Something that allegedly helps build your appetite…

“I get on his bus and partake of what you partake of when you’re on Willie’s bus,” the Killer Joe star added. “All of a sudden, it hits me: ‘Oh, s—! The steaks are burning!”’

Panicked, he raced back on the bus, expecting chared steaks or worse.

“I jet off the bus; I run over to the grill … I hadn’t even lit it yet,” McConaughey revealed. “The subplot becomes unmanageable! Yeah, that’s a good Willie story.”

Okay, so maybe not the wildest story from the notorious rabble-rouser. But maybe McConaughey was playing it close to the vest, not wanting to tell tales out of school…

Matthew McConaughey’s Latest Film Led Him to a Major Discovery…

Meanwhile, McConaughey was more forthcoming about another discovery he made while filming The Rivals of Amziah King, in which he plays a beekeeping bluegrass musician.

He’s very allergic to bees.

“I got stung early and found out that I was very allergic,” McConaughey recently told PEOPLE. “And if I got stung again, it would have been four days with no Amziah on camera because he’d be swollen up.”

Back in July 2024, the actor shared hard proof that he was allergic to bees… He posted a graphic picture of his swollen face after a bee sting.

“Bee swell,” he captioned the snap.