Los Angeles Wildfires Cause Mass Evacuations and Destruction

Los Angeles and surrounding area residents have been forced to flee after multiple wildfires caused mass evacuations and destruction on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

According to the New York Post, around 30,000 Los Angeles residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes as a wildfire engulfed Pacific Palisades while another blaze, Hurst Fire, sparked hours later in Altadena.

After the two wildfires took off, a third blaze, the Easton Fire, erupted 40 miles northeast and on the other side of Los Angeles. It was first reported at 6:30 p.m.

The Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center in Los Angeles County was destroyed by the Eaton Fire.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency after he arrived in the Pacific Palisades area and met with first responders fighting the wildfire.

CalFire reported that more than 2,900 acres had been torched by the Palisades Fire.

“By no stretch of the imagination are we out of the woods,” Newsom stated.

To make matters worse, winds pushed up to 100 mph and were expected to increase overnight across the tony enclave. This included areas that had been “abnormally dry.”

Newsom also revealed that he discovered “not a few—many structures already destroyed.”

Several Injured, Including a Firefighter, In Los Angeles Wildfires

Meanwhile, the Palisades Fire has injured several people, including a firefighter, as it continues to rage around Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott announced on X (formerly Twitter) that a female firefighter, 25, had a “serious head injury” and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Scott also pointed out that multiple burn victims were located. The victims were looking for shelter at Duke’s Malibu seafood restaurant at around 9 p.m. Unfortunately, the fire destroyed the establishment.

“We don’t know how many patients there are yet,” Los Angeles fire officials told KTLA. “But they’re saying there are multiple burn patients, some face injuries and some hand injuries.”

Three people were also reported injured inside the now-destroyed restaurant, officials confirmed.

Along with injuries, Los Angeles County reported over 201,000 customers without power as the wildfires raged. Ventura County had roughly 26,000 customers without power. San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego counties each had less than 10 percent of their tracked customers without power.