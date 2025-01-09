Paris Hilton Says She Watched Her House ‘Burn to the Ground on Live TV’ Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

As the wildfires continue to rage throughout Los Angeles and the surrounding areas, Paris Hilton claimed she watched her house burn to the ground on live TV.

Videos by Suggest

The reality TV star and socialite wrote a lengthy post on Instagram about the devastating wildfires.

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” she. wrote. “This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”

Despite the devastating loss of her home, Hilton reflected on the special memories she and her family had in the residence.

“While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family is safe,” she shared. “My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets.”

Paris Hilton then wrote about how her heart aches for those who still in harm’s way while trying to escape or battle the wildfires.

“The devastation is unimaginable,” she added. “To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking.”

The Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, and Hurst Fire erupted on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Palisades Fire, which has caused the most devastation, has destroyed at least 300 structures. The Eaton Fire has grown more than 10,000 acres, while the Hurst Fire has burned at least 700 acres.

Another Wildfire Breaks Out in Hollywood Hills

Meanwhile, a fourth wildfire broke out on Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Hollywood Hills. According to ABC News, the Sunset Fire erupted just before 6 p.m. local time in the residential Runyon Canyon area.

The latest fire caused an evacuation for a heavily populated area of Los Angeles. Residents were to evacuate in an area bounded by Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the west, Mulholland Drive to the north, the 101 Freeway to the east, and down to Hollywood Boulevard to the south.

Margaret Stewart, Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer, stated that around 20 additional fire engines were en route to the Sunset Fire. She noted this was a “very dynamic situation” and an “explosive fire” that had “blown up in Runyon Canyon.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department characterized the new wildfire breakout as approximately 10 acres in size at the time of its eruption.