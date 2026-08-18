‘Star Wars’ Actor Dead at 60

Star Wars fans are mourning the loss of Nick Joseph, an actor from the original 1977 movie who was gearing up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary film.

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Joseph played Major Arhul Hextrophon of the Rebel Alliance, a medal bearer in the closing ceremony at the end of Star Wars: A New Hope, and became a familiar face in the convention circuit. The actor also appeared in Doctor Who and popped up in the 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me, per IMDb.

Rick Stanley, a close friend of the Star Wars actor, confirmed the news of his passing in a deeply personal Facebook post.

“I received very sad news yesterday from Nick Joseph’s wife, Dee, that Nick had suddenly passed away,” he wrote on Aug. 14 alongside snaps from Joseph’s Star Wars role and fan convention appearances.

“I can’t believe I’ve lost my best friend,” Stanley continued, adding that he “had many adventures over the years with Nick and Dee, including Nick and I organising 4 Star Wars shows in that time.”

Star Wars Fans Mourn the Loss of Actor Nick Joseph

With the original Star Wars celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, Joseph’s passing resonates even more with fans.

“It chokes me up thinking how excited he was anticipating celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Wars next year,” Stanley lamented. “I’ve added some photos below showing some of the adventures we went on with Nick and Dee. Steph and I send love and prayers to Dee and family at this very sad time.”

“Rest in the force Major Arhul Hextrophon my dear friend. Until we meet again,” he concluded.

Of course, the comments section was filled with words from mourning Star Wars fans.

“Omg, I am so sad. He was an awesome person,” one fan wrote. “This is such a shock. RIP Nick,” a second onlooker added. “Oh no! He was such a great guy! Always loved meeting him! RIP,” another fan wrote.

Other outlets have reported the Star Wars actor’s age as 60. However, given that he seemed to be at least a teenager while filming A New Hope back in 1976, it seems likely that he was closer to 70 at the time of his passing.

Joseph’s final on-screen appearance was in a 2019 episode of the UK soap opera EastEnders.