Celeb Psychic Predicted That One Star’s Home Would Burn Down Months Before Los Angeles Wildfires

As the wildfires continue to rage in Los Angeles and its surrounding areas, Ricki Lake revealed that celebrity psychic Tyler Henry had predicted the destruction of her “dream home” months before the natural disaster occurred.

In an October 2024 episode of Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry, the celebrity psychic warned Lake about her home’s destruction.

“The great @tylerhenrymedium called it!” Lake wrote on Instagram while sharing a clip of the episode over the weekend. “Less than three months ago, on Oct 15th, 2024, [my husband] Ross and I were on Tyler’s show, and guys, he SAW the fire.”

She then encouraged her Instagram followers to watch the episode.

“The show is on Netflix. I urge you to watch it,” she added.

During the episode, Henry speculated that something was going to impact Lake’s life.

“There might end up being a coincidence where, not only do we lose everything, something,” he explained. “I think this might have already happened. If there was a loss of material objects from both fire and water. It’s too separate things.

“We’re gonna end up finding there’s a story where there was a house fire or something along those lines,” he continued. “A fire risk… There’s something about watching water seepage into places it shouldn’t and damaging [pictures].”

Ricki Lake’s ‘Dream Home’ Was Destroyed By the Los Angeles Wildfires

Just after multiple wildfires erupted in and around Los Angeles, Lake revealed that her “dream home” was completed devasted by one of the blazes.

“I can’t believe I am typing these words,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “Ross [Burningham] and I lost our dream home. This description ‘dream home’ doesn’t suffice. It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together.”

Lake then shared photos of her Los Angeles residence before it was destroyed by the wildfires. The former talk show host pointed out that she and her husband, whom she married in the residence, never took their “heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking” Mailbu for granted.

“This loss is immeasurable. It’s the spot where we got married 3 years ago,” Lake continued. “I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event.”

Lake added that she was praying for all of her neighbors, friends, community, animals, firefighters, and first responders.

Lake was among Hollywood’s biggest stars to lose their home in the Los Angeles wildfires this week.

Others who lost their homes were Billy Crystal, Cameron Mathison, Mandy Moore, and Paris Hilton. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s home was also completely destroyed by one of the fires. Pratt even shared a video of the residence going up in flames.



