Jennifer Garner Is ‘Not Interested’ In Rekindling Romance With Ben Affleck, Source Claims

Despite Ben Affleck’s allegedly being “open” to a reconciliation, Jennifer Garner is “not interested” in rekindling the romance.

Reconciliation rumors started circulating after the former spouses were noticeably physically affectionate towards each other while playing paintball for their son Samuel’s birthday.

A source close to the situation told Page Six that while Affleck was “open” to the idea of getting back together with Garner, the feeling “is not mutual.”

The insider pointed out that while Ben Affleck is now officially single, Jennifer Garner is still dating John Miller and is “happy” with him.

“Jen has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment,” the source shared.

A second source also told Page Six that Ben Affleck “would love another chance” with Jennifer Garner. The couple was married from 2005 to 2015 and has three children. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

The insider said the actor “would be open to giving things another shot.”

“At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives,” the source acknowledged. “Ben just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce [from Jennifer Lopez], he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter. Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John and would never come between them.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Are ‘Closer Than They’ve Ever Been’ Following the Actor’s Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

The former spouses have reportedly grown closer than ever following Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez and Affleck called it quits two years after they exchanged vows in Las Vegas.

A source shared that the LA wildfires also played a role in the former spouse’s recent closeness. “[They] have found themselves leaning on each other more than ever.”

The insider noted that Garner and Affleck have a “close” bond. “[They] know not all exes get along as well,” the source continued. “And they feel very grateful that they have such an amazing relationship.”



