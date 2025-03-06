cop-who-busted-justin-timberlake-for-dwi-hits-high-note-as-officer-of-the-year

The straight-shooting Long Island, New York cop who nabbed pop singer Justin Timberlake for a boozy joyride in the Hamptons just scored a top honor.

Sag Harbor Village Police Officer Michael Arkinson, 24, was honored as the department’s Officer of the Year during a ceremony on January 31, per the Sag Harbor Express.

“Although Officer Arkinson was newly hired last year, he has made an immediate impact within the department and the community,” Chief Rob Drake said, per the outlet.

“He has a positive attitude and shown tremendous initiative, always wanting to participate and learn to improve his knowledge and skills to become a more well-rounded police officer.”

Arkinson, who became a member of SHPD in March 2024, quickly distinguished himself as a leader in both summonses and arrests. Of course, he made headlines last year for pulling over and arresting Timberlake in the upscale Long Island town.

The Cop Who Pulled Over Justin Timberlake was Reportedly Too Young to Recognize the Former Teen Idol

Back in June, Arkinson observed the singer running a stop sign and swerving out of his lane while driving his 2025 BMW SUV. Timberlake admitted to having “one martini” earlier that evening while socializing with friends at the ritzy American Hotel in Sag Harbor. He was following them home when he was pulled over.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Atkinson, the singer “appeared intoxicated,” displaying “bloodshot, glassy eyes” and struggling to follow instructions during a field sobriety test. Documents reveal that Timberlake refused to take a Breathalyzer test on three separate occasions.

Reportedly, Arkinson was too young to know who the former teen idol was.

“This is going to ruin the tour,” Timberlake allegedly told the likely confused young officer.

Timberlake faced charges for driving while intoxicated. However, these were reduced to a lesser offense when he pled guilty to driving while impaired. Additionally, he received a citation for running a stop sign.

In August, Timberlake pleaded not guilty to a DWI charge. This resulted in the suspension of his license in New York. Over a month later, he agreed to a plea deal to avoid mandatory rehab treatment. As part of the agreement, Timberlake was required to complete 25 hours of community service, issue a public statement, and pay a $500 fine along with a $260 surcharge.

Meanwhile, Officer Arkinson has earned a reputation for his no-nonsense approach. A Long Island native, he graduated from Southampton High School and Roger Williams University before starting his career as a part-time traffic control officer in 2017.