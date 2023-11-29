Why Was Kelly Ripa Missing From ‘Live’ On Wednesday?

Kelly Ripa went missing from the latest taping of Live—but where did she go?

As reported by Page Six, Kelly Ripa missed her usual co-hosting spot on Live With Kelly and Mark on Wednesday. Luckily, Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, cleared the air surrounding her absence—she lost her voice.

ABC

At the beginning of the show, Mark explained, “Yesterday you could tell she was losing her voice a little bit – it’s gone, it’s lost.”

Déjà Vu, Live announcer filled in for Kelly and asked if she “was OK?”

“Yeah, she’s gonna feel better, she’s just resting a little bit,” Mark replied. “I’m sure she’ll feel better soon,” he added.

Later in the episode, Mark confessed that he “was quarantining” away from Kelly because she has laryngitis.

Kelly and Mark have been hosting Live with each other since April after longtime co-host Ryan Seacrest left the show for an opportunity on Wheel of Fortune.

Kelly Ripa Isn’t The Only Host Who Has Gone Missing Recently—

—Michael Strahan has, too.

Strahan recently had a lengthy absence from Good Morning America due to “personal matters.” The morning show host was absent from tapings for nearly three weeks.

During Strahan’s absence, several photos of him surfaced on social media, including images posted by his daughters Isabella and Sophia, and close friend Jay Glazer.

On Strahan’s birthday, his twin daughters each uploaded several photos of him. The snaps included family photos and heartfelt throwback snaps.

In a photo Sophia added to her Instagram Story, her father is seen smiling next to a bundle of birthday balloons.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to the best dad ever,” adding, “Love you lots,” at the bottom of the image.

Instagram

Isabella opted to upload a throwback photo for her father’s birthday. The photo featured herself and Sophia as toddlers with Strahan in the middle.

Instagram

In Jay Glazer’s Instagram Story upload, Strahan is seen posing next to Isabella, Sophia, and Glazer on Thanksgiving.

Instagram

Here’s to seeing Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on our screens once again.