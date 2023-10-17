This Is The Reason Kelly Ripa Has ‘Concerns’ With Ryan Seacrest Replacing Pat Sajak On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Kelly Ripa recently opened up about the potential struggles Ryan Seacrest may have while hosting Wheel of Fortune.

On a recent episode of the Life Is Short With Justin Long podcast, Ripa explained why she thinks Seacrest may not be the best choice for the hosting gig.

After podcast host Long asked Ripa about her recent interview with Wheel co-host Vanna White, she explained the upcoming transition the show will have after Pat Sajak’s retirement. Post-retirement, Seacrest will take Sajak’s long-time hosting role.

As reported by The Sun, Ripa then shared her unique concerns about Ryan, noting some “flaws” she picked up while working with him on Live.

“Ryan Seacrest is the only person I know, besides myself…he’s a terrible speller. He doesn’t read things in a grid properly often. I’m actually concerned,” Ripa told Long.

She continued, “This is the first time I’ve ever been concerned for Ryan Seacrest where I go, ‘Is he gonna be able to understand this foundationally?”

This isn’t the first time Ripa has joked about Seacrest’s poor spelling abilities, either. On the Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, the TV personality poked fun at the future co-host, calling out the ironic problem.

“It’s the great irony,” Seacrest told Ripa on the podcast. “The biggest test for me will be trying to spell the puzzles correctly.”

A Time Of Transition On Wheel

Despite Pat Sajak announcing his departure from the show, fans can expect to see one familiar face on set. In fact, the face will be from Sajak’s own family—his daughter Maggie Sajak.

Pat explained to E!, “I think she’s a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason. She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure.”

Vanna White even believes Maggie is fit for Wheel, explaining, “She’s precious, she’s beautiful, she’s very good. I think she learned a lot from her father because he’s such a good interviewer.”

Episodes starring Wheel’s new host Ryan Seacrest will kick off in September 2024.