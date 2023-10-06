Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Rip Their Neighbors On The Air Over ‘Noise Complaints’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos put their neighbors on blast!

Hosts of Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos called out their hypocritical neighbors for making a complaint against them in 1999.



Ripa and Consuelos presented their argument against the bothersome residents of Long Island during Thursday’s Live episode. As the conversation progressed, the hosts began addressing the surging popularity of pickleball sweeping the nation.

“It’s interesting, our neighbors, who, they’re fine, out on Long Island, they complained about a Halloween party back in 1999. The party was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It was a kids’ party,” Consuelos said, to which Ripa added, “It was a kids’ party, and we got a noise complaint from our friendly neighbors.”

As stated by Consuelos, the reason for the complaint was “there was too much ‘Monster Mash’ playing. He then added that the same neighbors now play pickleball during the day.

“It sounds like you’re hitting a broken ball. That’s all I hear,” Consuelos said. “But we have speakers by their property, and I play the ‘Monster Mash’ all day long.”

Before the conversation moved on, Ripa joke, “There’s nothing like a graveyard smash in July.”

Needless to say, the couple has no shame in getting back at their neighbors for such a minor disagreement. Ripa and Consuelos have been married for roughly 27 years. In a recent story, Consuelos exhibited extreme pride in his wife by posting romantic photos of her in a heartfelt post.

The incident was a short-lived yet awfully relatable rant about petty neighbors. Imagine the look on their faces after hearing this story on live television!